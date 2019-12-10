Once again the idea is being touted that Donald Trump is “anointed” by God.
People who believe this use figures from the Bible who were criminals, came to believe in Jesus, changed their ways and went on to do good deeds and to become holy.
Then there is President Trump, who has been in office for three years.
He continues to lie daily, destroy, divide, do what’s in his best interests, take money from the NRA instead of trying to make significant changes for gun control, and on and on.
After saying he would, he now refuses to show his tax returns. Why? He builds walls.
Where is Trump’s epiphany?
Those figures in the Bible that these people quote changed! There are no changes in Trump.
If anything, he keeps getting worse!
Wake up, people! You are just as delusional as Trump himself.
If anyone “anointed” Trump, it was the devil himself.
Peggy Delisi
High Point
Since you are on such good terms with the devil, can you have him check out a couple of people who are annoying me? Just want to know if he anointed them or not. Thanks.
