On live television, during the House testimony of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Nov. 15, the citizens of the United States observed — in real time — an attempt by the president to intimidate a witness duly sworn in as part of a formal impeachment inquiry led by the House Intelligence Committee. Can there be any doubt that an impeachable offense was committed by Trump as he continues to obstruct the investigation?
That is, unless Attorney General Barr should claim — as he has previously — that as long as the president is acting in public, he cannot be guilty of a crime!
However, the president has succeeded in making Marie Yovanovitch more credible as a witness in testifying about how Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had engaged in an effort to “kneecap” her when she was serving in Ukraine. “McCarthyism”— named after former Sen. Joe McCarthy in the early 1950s — was distinguished by attacks upon officers of the State Department and the Department of Defense for disloyalty to the U.S.
President Dwight Eisenhower was having none of that. Ultimately, the senator from Wisconsin was discredited, and on Dec. 2, 1954, the Senate voted 67–22 to censure McCarthy, effectively eradicating his influence.
Trump’s calumny — slander — committed against Yovanovitch during her appearance before Congress, is conclusively discredited!
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
