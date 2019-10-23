A friend recently said, “Trump has brought respect back to America”; I declined to comment.
Trump believes he’s “getting a lot of praise” for withdrawing U.S. troops to send them home. That’s not true; they are going to Iraq.
“Putin won the lottery! Russia’s unexpected triumph in the Middle East,” wrote Mikhail Rostovsky in his article for the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets.
“It’s been a long time since America has been humiliated this way,” said political analyst Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak. “They ran away in shame!”
Russia will definitely take advantage of America’s withdrawal, making that nation the kingpin in the region.
A Russian analyst said, “Trump is yet to make a single good deal, which is why I wish him good health, may he flourish and be re-elected. “ ... For America this can’t be a very good president.”
America is now seen globally as an unreliable ally, accepting ethnic cleansing, and supporting dictators and autocrats, because of Trump. I am personally so ashamed of our president.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
