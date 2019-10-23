Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent (copy)

President Donald Trump, left, followed by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, leaves the podium after speaking about the ceasefire in Syria with Turkey Wednesday.

 Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

A friend recently said, “Trump has brought respect back to America”; I declined to comment.

Trump believes he’s “getting a lot of praise” for withdrawing U.S. troops to send them home. That’s not true; they are going to Iraq.

“Putin won the lottery! Russia’s unexpected triumph in the Middle East,” wrote Mikhail Rostovsky in his article for the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets.

“It’s been a long time since America has been humiliated this way,” said political analyst Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak. “They ran away in shame!”

Russia will definitely take advantage of America’s withdrawal, making that nation the kingpin in the region.

A Russian analyst said, “Trump is yet to make a single good deal, which is why I wish him good health, may he flourish and be re-elected. “ ... For America this can’t be a very good president.”

America is now seen globally as an unreliable ally, accepting ethnic cleansing, and supporting dictators and autocrats, because of Trump. I am personally so ashamed of our president.

Meredith Millard

Greensboro

