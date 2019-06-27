What in the world has President Trump done?
What is he doing about health care coverage for all Americans; North Korean missile development; immigration reform; bringing back manufacturing jobs; unaffordable colleges; and poor roads, bridges and water and sewer infrastructure?
Absolutely nothing.
All are problems that Americans are concerned about but that he has ignored. Meanwhile, he has made a point to travel with his family to Mar-a-Lago at taxpayer expense, play golf more than twice as much as Obama (and at his resorts), and have foreigners stay at his hotel in Washington while doing business with the U.S. government.
And he obsesses about being investigated. Well, maybe he shouldn’t have allowed his administration to engage in, or himself to have been engaged in, so much corruption.
In other words, he spends more time ensuring his own well-being than working on your well-being. Think about it.
Gary Parker
Archdale