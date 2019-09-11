Trump US North Korea (copy)

We are living in Bizzaro World with President Trump. He can’t keep staff. He manages in a chaotic style reminiscent of a Charlie Chaplin movie.

We could laugh about it, if it weren’t for the very real dangers.

Because of him we’re no longer leader of the Free World. He sides with Russia’s Vladimir Putin over our own Intelligence agencies. He threatens long-standing alliances and the world order.

He is a threat to the livelihood of farmers who are going to suffer generational changes in their markets and their ability to survive as farmers.

He governs corruptly. He is a threat to the actual lives of immigrants, the press, and people of faiths other than Christianity.

In 2017 the U.S. had to extract our most valuable spy from Russia because Trump mishandled intelligence that could have exposed this valuable asset. How many serious mistakes are we going to allow Trump to make at our country’s expense?

Trump admires Putin, Kim of Korea, bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Xi of China. They’re all right-wing dictators.

He admires them because Trump, whose behavior uniquely marks him as our first anti-American president, apparently wants to be the United States’ first dictator.

Gary Parker

Archdale

