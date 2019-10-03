Did Adam Schiff lie about talking to the whistleblower before the whistleblower submitted the complaint?
Did Joe Biden withhold aid to Ukraine to have the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden fired?
Did Hunter Biden make money in Ukraine due to corrupt business practices?
Did Democrats plan to impeach Trump from day one, as Tucker Carlson says?
Let’s assume the answer to all these questions and any others you or anyone else can think of is a resounding YES! It is all completely irrelevant.
If the president of the United States asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and, according to the material released by the Trump White House, he absolutely did, that is enough for impeachment. End of story.
If he did or did not withhold Ukraine funding approved by a partisan Congress to force Ukraine to help him try to discredit Joe Biden? That is also a crime and is grounds for impeachment — but, again, yes or no does not matter.
He already has admitted to grounds for impeachment.
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
