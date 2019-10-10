All Americans should be ashamed today. Our “president” has just betrayed and abandoned our staunchest ally in the Islamic world to mass murder by the Turks.
The Kurds have willingly shed the blood of more than 10,000 of their own in support of our campaign against ISIS and radical Islam.
They are the most “Westernized” of Muslims — Kurdish women do not wear “burkas” and they fight, and die, alongside their men.
Now many thousands more will die because they became our friends and allies and are being blatantly betrayed. Donald Trump has done many things to sully the office of president, but now he has dishonored us before the world. He should be removed from office.
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.