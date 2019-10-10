Trump (copy)
All Americans should be ashamed today. Our “president” has just betrayed and abandoned our staunchest ally in the Islamic world to mass murder by the Turks.

The Kurds have willingly shed the blood of more than 10,000 of their own in support of our campaign against ISIS and radical Islam.

They are the most “Westernized” of Muslims — Kurdish women do not wear “burkas” and they fight, and die, alongside their men.

Now many thousands more will die because they became our friends and allies and are being blatantly betrayed. Donald Trump has done many things to sully the office of president, but now he has dishonored us before the world. He should be removed from office.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

