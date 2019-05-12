Kudos to President Trump on giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom award to Tiger Woods. Well-spoken by the 45th, and well-deserved by Mr. Woods.
It was especially refreshing that Mr. Trump’s oration was absent of the lies, deceit, innuendo and plain ugliness that are usually common with his communications. Let us hope for a more civil, thoughtful discourse from a sitting president as exhibited in his Tiger Woods award presentation. But don’t count on it, based on history.
Voters, please help America.
Robert Handlon
Greensboro