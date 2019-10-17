Donald Trump is very fond of assigning nicknames to people. Often these are based upon his perception of their appearance or past actions. Who can forget “Lyin’ Ted” or the many others he throws out with such regularity?
This past week, Donald Trump has earned his own nickname: The Betrayer.
His betrayal of the Kurds is only the latest example of his habit of throwing away associates who no longer are useful to him. However, this betrayal was of a people who thought the United States would honor their sacrifice as they fought to help us end the scourge that is ISIS.
Trump’s claimed victory over ISIS in Syria came at the cost of more than 10,000 Kurdish lives. Their reward is their abandonment by the United States to the slaughter by the Turkish army. We simply did not pay them enough for this.
President Trump not only betrayed the trust the Kurds had in the U.S., but he also betrayed the honor of our country and served notice to both our allies and our enemies that the U.S. cannot be trusted if Donald Trump is president.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
