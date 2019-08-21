It’s not surprising that Republicans would defend President Trump against charges of racism. To the extent that they know what’s in his heart of hearts, that defense is interesting, if not usually informative in the way they intend.
I don’t know Trump’s innermost thoughts. I do know what he does and says publicly, including his business practices, disrespect for science and learning, and the 12,000 “misstatements of fact” he’s been caught at to date, delivered at an ever-increasing rate as he tests the gullibility of his base, people I am supposed to respect while they cheer on his prevarication and mendacity.
Those of his presidential statements which are other than blathering opinions contain misstatements twice as often as truth. Several of his misstatements are pitifully obvious, such as taking credit for VA reforms passed under President Obama, and misstating who pays for tariffs and the words of four duly-elected congresswomen.
When Trump says he’s not a racist, the way to bet is that he is. And when other Republicans say he isn’t a racist, we need to be sure they aren’t Steve King-like overt ignoramuses and racists, Lindsey Graham-like moral eunuchs, or “I’m not a racist, but ...” Republicans.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro