President Trump often responds like a 10-year-old child. Recently, in tweeting about the need for local and state governments to take action on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, “Cuomo has to do more.”
New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the absence of federal government leadership, was coordinating regional policy among New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Also, earlier that day Cuomo said that the federal government, and especially its leadership, must do more about leading states to set consistent policies on battling the coronavirus.
Trump indeed has revealed poor leadership throughout the coronavirus threat. Yes, Mr. President, you are responsible for leading us through a national crisis.
Will you rise to this moment and possibly become a great president? Or not?
Trump failed to provide that leadership for critical weeks, which lacked testing, while the coronavirus continued to spread.
And all Trump could do was resort to these childish retorts and focus on himself and the stock market instead of the American people.
This is who we have sitting at the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, making life-and-death decisions on this pandemic.
This is whom many are depending on ... while others must act to protect us.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.