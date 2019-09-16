Presidents have often stated lofty goals for our nation in pursuit of “a more perfect union.” Kennedy launched our space program; Johnson passed the Civil Rights Act, installed Medicare and declared a “War on Poverty”; Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency; Bush expanded Medicare to include prescription drugs; and Obama sought universal health care with the Affordable Care Act. All are programs that have benefited our citizens and our society.
In contrast, the Trump administration has effected a War on the Truth, the Poor, the Environment, Health care and Immigration. Truth was, and has been, sacrificed from the beginning with “alternative facts” and lies. Scientific evidence has been curtailed to only state the administration’s position. Even weather reports must conform to the president’s false statements. Auto manufacturers are being pressured by the government to stop designing and producing more efficient vehicles. This administration has attacked social programs by installing new restrictions designed to lessen both the benefits and the persons eligible. Public housing repair funds are being eliminated with disastrous consequences for those trapped in those conditions.
This is the true success of the Trump presidency.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
