And yet another day was wasted in Washington as the House voted on a resolution to condemn the president’s tweets telling the four new congresswomen of color (Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib) to go back to where they came from.
The Democrats had to meet to craft the resolution. Members of both parties had to review it, discuss it with their major donors and fellow congress people, decide how to vote, and cast their votes. And then there were the obligatory TV, print, internet and radio interviews with senators and representatives on both sides expressing shock and righteous indignation.
All of this is a futile exercise. Does anyone in Congress really think that the president is going to change his behavior, however reprehensible, divisive and counterproductive it is, regardless of what they do? Can he?
Not only is the president not doing his job, he’s keeping everyone else from doing theirs. If the federal government were a classroom, the president would be sent to the principal’s office virtually every day. If this were a business, he would have been fired or pushed out months ago.
Jane Kraemer
High Point