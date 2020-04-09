So, Donald Trump finally spoke the truth. Last week he said that a Republican couldn’t be elected if we were able to vote by mail. Finally, he said what has been clear if you’ve been paying attention — if the Republicans can keep us from voting, they have a chance.
Is anyone surprised, given their clear policies aimed at suppressing voting over the past number of years?
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
im sure its just me, but i dont know a single soul with the virus (nor anyone that has died from it) and also i dont know anyone who has had their vote suppressed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.