President Donald Trump with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper in a September briefing about Hurricane Dorian with Cooper aboard Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock.

 The Associated Press

The op-ed piece by Hugh Hewitt on June 13 (“Trump is running against himself”) suggests that a vote for Mr. Trump is a vote for the Constitution. I beg to differ.

In my view, a vote for Trump in November will be a vote for a military dictatorship. It’s already abundantly clear that he wants to be a dictator, and that he would like to use the U.S. military to enforce his will.

If, heaven forbid, he is reelected, he will have more opportunity to use the military that way. What does any of this have to do with the Constitution?

Richard G. Cox

Greensboro

