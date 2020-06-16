The op-ed piece by Hugh Hewitt on June 13 (“Trump is running against himself”) suggests that a vote for Mr. Trump is a vote for the Constitution. I beg to differ.
In my view, a vote for Trump in November will be a vote for a military dictatorship. It’s already abundantly clear that he wants to be a dictator, and that he would like to use the U.S. military to enforce his will.
If, heaven forbid, he is reelected, he will have more opportunity to use the military that way. What does any of this have to do with the Constitution?
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
