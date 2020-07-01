Remember when Donald Trump said that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his base wouldn’t desert him?

Well, this is about the closest he has come so far to the above. And I don’t think he or they care:

President Trump’s campaign directed the removal of thousands of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” stickers from seats in the Bank of Oklahoma Center in the hours before the president’s much anticipated Tulsa rally, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

As part of the BOK Center’s safety plan for the June 20 rally, arena management had purchased 12,000 do-not-sit stickers to keep people apart by leaving open seats between attendees, according to the Post. Then, on the day of the rally, when event staff had already placed the stickers on nearly every other seat in the 19,000-seat arena, the Trump campaign told event management to stop and then began removing the stickers.

Just another example of how much the president cares and respects his supporters.

Gloria McClanahan

Asheboro

