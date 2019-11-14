Why must we subject ourselves to impeachment inquiries? Why not wait until next November and let the people decide?
Because the role of Congress, spelled out in the Constitution, is threatened by a wannabe despot. President Trump can do more damage, in a week (see Syria and the ISIS resurgence) than America can afford.
By next year he can:
- Appoint a new Supreme Court justice that the Senate will rush through approval before their power majority dissolves.
- Divulge more intelligence secrets that U.S. intelligence cannot hide from him.
- Continue to lie, never admit an error, nor admit regret — surrounding himself with few confirmed advisers who will challenge his self-esteem.
- Make more secret deals with power mongers of the world — his role models — that serve his personal interests.
- Throw more (U.S., not Mexican) money into the “wall” that he’ll build to protect us from the “undesirable” immigrants (unlike those immigrants who were our ancestors).
- Interpret the law, as he sees fit, to protect himself from “illegal” investigations.
- Lead us into a war to distract from his political problems at home.
We may be forced to endure, but we cannot afford, another Trump year.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.