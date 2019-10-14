The Latest: Trump warns Turkey against injuring US troops (copy)

President Donald Trump talks with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018 as they arrive together for a group photo at a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

 The Associated Press

President Trump has withdrawn forces from northern Syria along the border with Turkey.

This is an area where Turkey believes it faces a threat from Kurdish forces, and a source of Kurdish insurgency in Turkey. The Kurds are our allies who fought and defeated the ISIS caliphate in Syria under our leadership.

By withdrawing protection and inviting, the United States all but invited Turkey to invade that border area. Many Kurdish lives are being lost. ISIS will become a viable force again.

This is a heinous betrayal of our allies. Trump’s statements that we will respond to any Turkish harm to our Kurdish allies with great consequences to Turkey is nonsense.

But the consequences to the United States certainly will be great. No allies elsewhere in the world will trust us as long as Trump is president. Perhaps even afterward.

What happened to rational foreign policy? Trump took this action without consulting generals, diplomats and others in our national security apparatus. It was done impulsively after a phone call with Turkey’s president, blindsiding both us and our allies.

This is no way to conduct foreign policy and to act as leader of the free world.

Gary Parker

Archdale

