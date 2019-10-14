President Trump has withdrawn forces from northern Syria along the border with Turkey.
This is an area where Turkey believes it faces a threat from Kurdish forces, and a source of Kurdish insurgency in Turkey. The Kurds are our allies who fought and defeated the ISIS caliphate in Syria under our leadership.
By withdrawing protection and inviting, the United States all but invited Turkey to invade that border area. Many Kurdish lives are being lost. ISIS will become a viable force again.
This is a heinous betrayal of our allies. Trump’s statements that we will respond to any Turkish harm to our Kurdish allies with great consequences to Turkey is nonsense.
But the consequences to the United States certainly will be great. No allies elsewhere in the world will trust us as long as Trump is president. Perhaps even afterward.
What happened to rational foreign policy? Trump took this action without consulting generals, diplomats and others in our national security apparatus. It was done impulsively after a phone call with Turkey’s president, blindsiding both us and our allies.
This is no way to conduct foreign policy and to act as leader of the free world.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.