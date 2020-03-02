I have read with interest the recent letters to the editor comparing the merits of the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The couple of letters favoring Donald Trump had a list of accomplishments, including the economy, the stock market gains (the last few days notwithstanding!), record low unemployment (especially among black Americans and Hispanics), our improved national security, the fall of ISIS, the killing of terrorists and other occurrences.

The people favoring Barack Obama — instead of listing any tangible benefits — talked about perception and used some kind of rating system based on what people thought.

It is telling the people supporting Obama had no real gains to talk about, while those who favored Trump listed actual things that had happened since he took office.

I’m reminded of how baseball great Ted Williams explained why he preferred winning a batting title to a Most Valuable Player award.

A batting title is something you win, Williams said, while an MVP award is something people give you.

It looks as if Donald Trump won the batting title, but some preferred to give Barack Obama the MVP!

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

