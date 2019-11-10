This prayer pre-dates our 2016 election, but does describe our current president, and all of his apologists:

That didn’t happen.

And if it did happen, it wasn’t that bad.

And if it was that bad, that’s not a big deal.

And if it is a big deal, that’s not my fault.

And if it was my fault, I didn’t mean it.

And if I did mean it …

You deserved it. Amen.

I have no respect for an elected representative, looking us in the eye, and saying this is not worth investigating.

We did not elect you to be someone’s errand boy.

James Franz

Greensboro

