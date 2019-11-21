Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says (copy)
I recently saw a TV show that depicted a pathological liar able to pass a polygraph (lie-detector) test. Since I’m not a psychologist, I rely on experts to define a pathological liar as someone who compulsively tells lies or fabricates information out of habit. They believe in the lies completely. President Trump has told more than 12,000 lies in three years, and he may believe them all.

Trump recently stated he will “strongly consider” testifying live at impeachment hearings regarding Ukraine. While I don’t believe that will happen (look at what happened to Bill Clinton when he told a lie under oath over a far less egregious matter), it’s possible Trump believes his lies so completely that he might arrogantly do so.

Trump’s mistake would be discounting numerous written notes from Ukrainian meetings, verified text messages and depositions under oath from involved personnel. Trump himself has provided some of the fuel that could burn him.

While I am wearied by the ongoing impeachment inquiry proceedings, the thought of continuing this presidential charade for another four years is unthinkable. Let’s hope the voters have the courage in 2020 to tell a confirmed liar that they have had enough.

Meredith Millard

Greensboro

