If John Parson’s March 19 letter (“Trump is the victim of media’s hysteria”) sounded tone-deaf, it wasn’t his fault.

In fairness, when Mr. Parson submitted his opinion, the Trump/Fox News propaganda machine was claiming the virus was a hoax.

They were blaming the media for exaggerating the crisis, and defending the guy who once said, “Only I can fix this” when he later said, “I take no responsibility.” That was so five days ago.

Last Monday Dear Leader and State TV flip-flopped their narrative. The president learned a new word: “pandemic.” The virus is no longer, “just the flu” or a “George Soros/Democratic Party Hoax to steal the election.” Now it’s “Coronavirus is real and we need to take it seriously.”

Trump now says he predicted this crisis from the beginning, but it’s Obama’s fault. Recession is a possibility but he doesn’t care; he’s all about the people. Even Sean Hannity is doing public service announcements.

Sadly, I predict the Parson sycophants will fall in line with the new Orwellian group-think. That is the nature of Trump herd mentality.

Brad Schamp

Archdale

