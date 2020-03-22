If John Parson’s March 19 letter (“Trump is the victim of media’s hysteria”) sounded tone-deaf, it wasn’t his fault.
In fairness, when Mr. Parson submitted his opinion, the Trump/Fox News propaganda machine was claiming the virus was a hoax.
They were blaming the media for exaggerating the crisis, and defending the guy who once said, “Only I can fix this” when he later said, “I take no responsibility.” That was so five days ago.
Last Monday Dear Leader and State TV flip-flopped their narrative. The president learned a new word: “pandemic.” The virus is no longer, “just the flu” or a “George Soros/Democratic Party Hoax to steal the election.” Now it’s “Coronavirus is real and we need to take it seriously.”
Trump now says he predicted this crisis from the beginning, but it’s Obama’s fault. Recession is a possibility but he doesn’t care; he’s all about the people. Even Sean Hannity is doing public service announcements.
Sadly, I predict the Parson sycophants will fall in line with the new Orwellian group-think. That is the nature of Trump herd mentality.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What? No Greg Benoit comment in this comment section defending Doctor Draft Dodger???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.