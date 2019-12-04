Trump aims for role of NATO statesman but mars unity message (copy)

President Trump said “no collusion” so often about the Mueller investigation into Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia that it reminded me of the old saying about protesting too much. I guess he won’t be saying “no collusion” about his obvious attempted collusion with Ukraine.

The only reason it wasn’t a completed collusion is because of the whistleblower’s complaint and patriotic and courageous foreign-service professionals. And, of course, the Trump team’s incompetence.

In addition to being found guilty of abuse of power, I believe that confirmed attempted collusion with Ukraine can be taken as some confirmation of collusion, or at least attempted collusion, with Russia. Reminds me of that other saying, “O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”

Gary Parker

Archdale

