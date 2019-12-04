President Trump said “no collusion” so often about the Mueller investigation into Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia that it reminded me of the old saying about protesting too much. I guess he won’t be saying “no collusion” about his obvious attempted collusion with Ukraine.
The only reason it wasn’t a completed collusion is because of the whistleblower’s complaint and patriotic and courageous foreign-service professionals. And, of course, the Trump team’s incompetence.
In addition to being found guilty of abuse of power, I believe that confirmed attempted collusion with Ukraine can be taken as some confirmation of collusion, or at least attempted collusion, with Russia. Reminds me of that other saying, “O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”
Gary Parker
Archdale
