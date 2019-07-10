In regard to Roy Charles Moore’s letter to the editor concerning the census and the Constitution (“The Constitution is clear on the census,” July 8):
Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that there is a group of people that are excluded from being counted. The current administration is not advocating to exclude anyone from being counted.
All that will be done — and it will be done — is to ask someone currently in the U.S. if he or she is a citizen. That does not exclude them from the count; on the contrary, it makes them very relevant to the count.
This question was on the census before; it’s nothing new or unusual for someone to be asked if they are a citizen of the country.
Mac McAtee
Oak Ridge