“No collusion. No obstruction,” the sign on the Rose Garden podium read. As if an 18-inch rectangle could contest the 400-plus-page, fact-filled (although redacted) Mueller report published for any American to read for himself.
“I don’t do cover-ups. You people probably know that better than anybody,” says the guy who had his “fixer” attorney literally cover up his extramarital affair with a porn star in order to secure his election to the U.S. presidency.
Listening, I feel embarrassed for our country. Over the last four years, this man has told both big and small lies — some that just cause sad chuckles as they conflict with reality, others causing irreparable harm to our democracy as he rejects accountability to Congress and to the people.
It reminded me of this from Albert Einstein: “Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.”
Our 243-year-old democracy is an “important matter” to all Americans, and so, nothing less than the truth will suffice about this man and any who are associated with him.
For the sake of our nation, Mueller must testify publicly, and the truth must be told.
Cindy Williams
Greensboro
