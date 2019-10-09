“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”
It is a very appropriate and timely bit of sage advice, now that we Guilford County taxpayers have received the $425,000 legal bill for then-state Sen. Trudy Wade’s shenanigans in 2015 (Short Stack, Oct. 7).
We need to be reminded of this, over and over, if we get any hint of Ms. Wade running for elective office again.
Pay attention, Republicans, Democrats and independents.
Bill Fullington
Greensboro
