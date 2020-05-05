Essential (copy)

Ifeoma Oraegbunam, 42, is a nurse at Cone Health at Wesley Long Hospital where she has been for 12 years. Oraegbunam has been caring for COVID-19 patients and seen them recover and be discharged without complications. About nurses being essential Oraegbunam said, "We have to be there for the patients to take care of them, To help them get better so they can go back to their loved ones."

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Thanks so much for the wonderful insert in Sunday’s paper celebrating nurses of the Triad — that’s so appropriate since this week is National Nurses Week.

I hope everyone took the time to read about each and every one in this section. What amazing people they are!

Not only are they working full time during the COVID-19 pandemic, spending time away from their families, but they have been doing this for years. They are some of the most caring, dependable, honest and compassionate individuals on Earth and they deserve our utmost appreciation.

Marilyn Gideon

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments