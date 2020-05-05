Thanks so much for the wonderful insert in Sunday’s paper celebrating nurses of the Triad — that’s so appropriate since this week is National Nurses Week.
I hope everyone took the time to read about each and every one in this section. What amazing people they are!
Not only are they working full time during the COVID-19 pandemic, spending time away from their families, but they have been doing this for years. They are some of the most caring, dependable, honest and compassionate individuals on Earth and they deserve our utmost appreciation.
Marilyn Gideon
Greensboro
