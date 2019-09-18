After an evening attending “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” I again realized how fortunate we are to have a nationally recognized, locally grown professional regional theater in the heart of Greensboro.
It is easy to take Triad Stage for granted, as it has been producing theater prolifically since 2002. However, the longevity and growth is not something to take for granted; it requires a “village” of audience members, patrons and creative people to “raise” a theater.
In regard to the show, directed by Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane, the design of the set was simple, yet brilliant. The audience members were allowed to be in the world of George, Martha, Nick and Honey because of the distance and levels created by the modern and open space. The staging allowed you to be a part of the internal conflicts of the characters.
The outstanding character work and vulnerability that emerged was breathtaking. As the artistic director of a local theater company, I have found Triad Stage to be collaborative and giving to the theater scene at large.
Triad Stage is locally grown, locally giving and nationally recognized. I look forward to this next season as they continue to evolve, explore and give.
Sherri Raeford
Pleasant Garden
