I open my News & Record this Saturday morning, May 30, and get to page A7 and this is blasting out at the top of the page!
What an obscene picture ... not a cartoon ... an obscene caricature of the president of the United States of America throwing gasoline on the fires burning in our communities.
Total shame on the editorial staff of this paper — not a newspaper!
Explain how this pure trash and hatred of our president helps our country in any possible way during this time of medical, physical, mental, emotional and riotous strife??
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
