Regarding the article on transgender rights (July 24): Why must we be plagued with these people and their excessive, unmerited demands on our lives? Gov. Cooper is just as maddening as they are. In fact, in one sense he is worse. All he wants from them is their vote. To think he actually agrees to allowing transgender people to enter a restroom of their choosing. When will it end?
I cannot fathom why anyone with any scrap of self-respect would choose this unattractive lifestyle. However, I do pray for them on a daily basis.
Jacqueline Stockard
Greensboro