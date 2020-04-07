Thank you to Frances Gill for her timely letter on the value of trails (April 3). As a member of Piedmont Legacy Trails and lifelong resident of Greensboro, I share that view. Guilford County has numerous projects in various stages of development, including the Piedmont Greenway, Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the somewhat forgotten Bicentennial Greenway.

When this current crisis passes, and it will, we need to start working in earnest on these and other outdoor recreation projects. They add infinitely to our quality of life. Especially in times like these.

David B. Craft

Greensboro

