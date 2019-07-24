I concur most strongly with Lea Leininger’s letter (July 21) urging the preservation and care of Country Park, the future of which appears in jeopardy thanks to an ill-advised proposal to make the park area part of a “multi-faceted” mélange of “attractions” geared to turn Greensboro into a desirable vacation destination.
While some existing facilities have much to gain, the loss of a quiet and verdant stand of 80-foot-tall oaks would be a blow to the now-peaceful park property and its supporters. A poorly thought out conglomerate of disparate sites just reinforces the degree to which our city leaders will go to try to turn the city into something it never was and never should be.
The arts center was a bad idea; the loop was a bad idea. And now we have a trifecta of grossly expensive items far less important than infrastructure and street needs. The park has existed gracefully since the 1930s; please leave it alone.
W.H. Nash
Greensboro