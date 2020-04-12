Just finished reading about the restrictions being lifted in Wuhan after 11 weeks.
Eleven weeks? And we’ve only had about four weeks in quarantine! Golly, how are we possibly going to stay in even one more week? I’ve got to go to a class, a dinner with friends, a game of golf or tennis or basketball, etc.
Are you listening to yourselves? You live in one of the most affluent countries in the world, with every luxury known to man at your fingertips, and you’re whining like a 10-year-old spoiled brat! Get over it! Have you ever read any literature about the Holocaust? Well then, take a look around at your kitchen pantry; your comfy bed with cotton sheets and warm blankets; your wardrobe; your refrigerator to give you a cold glass of water; your microwave to serve up a hot cup of soup; your big-screen TV; your smartphone; your computer, videos and game consoles.
Then tell me you can’t survive seven more weeks of isolation. Get over it!
Cindy Sullivan
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.