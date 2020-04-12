North Carolina hospitality industry says 370K out of work (copy) (copy)
Robert Willett/he News & Observer via AP)

Just finished reading about the restrictions being lifted in Wuhan after 11 weeks.

Eleven weeks? And we’ve only had about four weeks in quarantine! Golly, how are we possibly going to stay in even one more week? I’ve got to go to a class, a dinner with friends, a game of golf or tennis or basketball, etc.

Are you listening to yourselves? You live in one of the most affluent countries in the world, with every luxury known to man at your fingertips, and you’re whining like a 10-year-old spoiled brat! Get over it! Have you ever read any literature about the Holocaust? Well then, take a look around at your kitchen pantry; your comfy bed with cotton sheets and warm blankets; your wardrobe; your refrigerator to give you a cold glass of water; your microwave to serve up a hot cup of soup; your big-screen TV; your smartphone; your computer, videos and game consoles.

Then tell me you can’t survive seven more weeks of isolation. Get over it!

Cindy Sullivan

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments