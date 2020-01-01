Unfortunately, mass dog killer Michael Vick will be an NFL Pro Bowl captain, despite public outrage at the savagery of Vick’s animal cruelty. Of course, Vick is an amateur compared to an entire industry devoted to torturing dogs to death, experimenting and testing chemicals. National media are reluctant to shine a light on this ugly business — too much money is involved! And guess who is protecting this shadow industry from regulation or investigation? Donald Trump and his Department of Agriculture! Trust me, there are far worse crimes than bribing Ukrainian politicians!

It is increasingly clear that Trump protects money above all else, and there is profit in torturing dogs (mostly beagles) to death. Why beagles? They are affectionate dogs and will not bite the hand that tortures them. Perhaps 50,000 are being brutalized at any given time, in horrendous conditions, in a largely unregulated industry.

Most advanced nations have banned such atrocities, but not the backward U.S. If the Hearts Act (H.R. 1209) passes, we could shut down at least some of these torture chambers, but its future is uncertain.

Perhaps readers could remind their legislators that torturing dogs to death should be a crime, not an industry!

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments