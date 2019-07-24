'Go back'? Omar and the squad are building strength at home (copy)

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., holds a Medicare for All town hall with other lawmakers July 18.

 Richard Tsong-Taatarii

To all the men in North Carolina who chanted “Send her back!” (Ilhan Omar): When the boots kick in your door, will you hide behind your wife?

Bridget Starkey

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.