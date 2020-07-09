Regarding the letter “Get tough, get real, and get over yourself” (July 3): The writer invokes the saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.” George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sean Reed, et al., were not just words.
He also quotes the adage, “Words are never adequate provocation for violence.” Emmett Till, Martin Luther King Jr., James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner were murdered for only using words.
Many Americans wish to remain in a period of unequal justice, to have strange fruit hanging from trees, Black people unable to vote and Black children being murdered for whistling at white women. We should have already been awakened from the sins of our past. Christ says to “love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength” and “love your neighbor as yourself,” not to wear white robes, burn crosses, murder and hate.
Maybe the protesters are underscoring wrongful actions. Maybe the white foot on the neck of a Black man may be the proper metaphor for the treatment of some Black Americans. Regardless, I am convinced that if our citizenry would obey the Constitution and our Creator’s guidance, hatred would disappear without political intervention. Maybe we all should grow up, get real and get over ourselves.
John Dickey
Greensboro
