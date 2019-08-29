Cellphone (copy) (copy) (copy)
Regarding E.T. Edwards’ Aug. 25 letter (“Driver using a phone shatters a man’s life)”:

I totally agree! People think it won’t happen to them so they go ahead and do as they please and either hurt or kill others or themselves or both. We need much stiffer penalties.

Elizabeth A. Jones

Greensboro

