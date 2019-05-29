Thank you for your letter, Barbara James (May 28) and I agree. I only hope our wonderful vice president didn’t see the rude signs or hear the rudeness from protesters but that kindnesses overruled when he visited Greensboro. When President Trump was here, our wonderful former sheriff, BJ Barnes, and some of his deputies greeted him with warmth and great friendship, even in the pouring rain at night.
I was brought up in a Democratic family long before the party became what it is today but switched to the Republican Party decades ago when I found out what they really stand for.
I am so thankful and proud of our president and vice president for their hard work and love for us and our country — and in spite of all of the constant bullying and false accusations. True grace.
Elizabeth A Jones
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.