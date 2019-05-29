Vice President Pence visits Greensboro (copy)

Vice President Mike Pence claps as he approaches the waiting crowd at Piedmont Triad International Airport on May 22.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Thank you for your letter, Barbara James (May 28) and I agree. I only hope our wonderful vice president didn’t see the rude signs or hear the rudeness from protesters but that kindnesses overruled when he visited Greensboro. When President Trump was here, our wonderful former sheriff, BJ Barnes, and some of his deputies greeted him with warmth and great friendship, even in the pouring rain at night.

I was brought up in a Democratic family long before the party became what it is today but switched to the Republican Party decades ago when I found out what they really stand for.

I am so thankful and proud of our president and vice president for their hard work and love for us and our country — and in spite of all of the constant bullying and false accusations. True grace.

Elizabeth A Jones

Greensboro

