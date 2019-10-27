The Trump administration is relentlessly pushing for the Tongass National Forest to be exempted from the Roadless Rule, and thus opened for increased logging.
This is something that absolutely cannot be allowed to happen. Deforestation is increasing all over the world, resulting in even more greenhouse gases filling up the atmosphere and accelerating climate change dangerously close to a tipping point.
We need to increase the number of carbon sinks in the world, and the Tongass is a very important one that will be lost if clear-cutting is allowed. The Tongass temperate rainforest is our nation’s oldest and largest forest, with trees older than the United States and irreplaceable biodiversity.
It is also the traditional land of several American Indian tribes, such as the Haida. Supporters of logging the Tongass say that it would help Alaska’s economy, but it would cause incredible damage to Alaska and the rest of the U.S. in terms of climate, environment, health, infrastructure and economy, and cost us trillions of dollars.
Please contact Congress and the U.S. Forest Service and tell them that the Tongass National Forest cannot be sacrificed. The Roadless Rule must remain intact.
I cannot stress the importance of this enough.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
