Of all the absurdities within this administration, it’s hard to think of anything that surpasses Trump’s pondering the question of re-opening the country, i.e., the economy. Of course, he doesn’t actually have this power, except in his frantic and desperate mind. Why frantic and desperate?
Trump knows that a healthy, growing economy is central to his reelection argument. He also knows that if he is not reelected, he will face numerous civil and criminal charges in his post presidency. As president, he has been able to dodge the legal challenges. When he becomes an ordinary citizen again, this will not be the case. Very simply, Trump knows this: Either win re-election or face prosecution.
Given this choice, why would a simple matter of the health and safety of Americans matter to a narcissist of his caliber? In his mind’s calculus, if re-opening the economy carries an 80% deadly risk factor to Americans, it also carries a 20% redemption factor for him. His logic is one-sided: Protect the American people or protect himself from prison or fines — or both.
Which one do you think he’ll choose?
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
