The Trump administration has ordered the Pentagon to cut $3.6 billion from military projects like schools, target ranges and maintenance facilities to pay for construction of 175 miles of Trump’s border wall. Projects in 23 states, 19 countries and three U.S. territories will be cut.

Puerto Rico alone will lose $400 million to the wall. In North Carolina projects at Camp Lejeune and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base for personnel and families will be affected. Three Maryland military projects including schools and a day care center at Joint Base Andrews, home of Air Force One, and military construction projects in Hampton Roads.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports the administration is asking allies to foot military projects overseas including more than $770 million for European Deterrence Initiative to shore up defenses of European allies after Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Trump has been holding up military aid to Ukraine that was meant to confront Russia for almost a year. It was scheduled to expire Sept. 30.

However, bipartisan congressional action forced Trump to release the funds, much to Putin’s regret. Politico reports that the holdup was due to Trump’s desire to force Ukraine to help him against a political opponent.

Jim Dye

Pleasant Garden

