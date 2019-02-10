Rep. Ted Budd, Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr:
So at long last Trump has relented and agreed to stop the shutdown. Now it’s your turn.
Examine all of the alternatives to support our country and ensure our safety.
Stop abusing immigrants who are seeking safety.
Start rebuilding our infrastructure.
Ensure that all eligible voters can participate in elections.
Stop focusing on party and start focusing on building our whole nation.
And most of all, stop being held hostage by a man who cares not one whit for any of you or any of us.
Do your job as a Congress and leave the executive branch to its own devices. And please, please quit sniping at each other. It’s immature and harmful. You’re the leaders who set an example. Set a good one.
Sarah Beck
Greensboro