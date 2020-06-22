President Trump delivered a talk about policing and race in Dallas. Problem is, the top three Dallas law enforcement officials, all black, were excluded: the police chief, the sheriff and the district attorney.
Also, Trump elected to hold his first in-pandemic campaign rally on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa is where 99 years ago in June as many as 300 black people were killed when whites rioted and burned black businesses and homes.
Trump will accept the Republican nomination for president in Jacksonville, Fla., on Aug. 27, also known as “Ax Handle Saturday,” a day in 1960 when the KKK beat young blacks who were integrating a lunch counter in Jacksonville.
Why would Trump pick that date and those places for these important personal political events? Do Trump’s signals have to be any more obvious?
Trump said we’ll work on bigotry and racism, and it’ll go “easily and quickly.” We’ve been working on it in this country for 150 years and still have deep problems.
Trump must mistake it as he did the coronavirus: It, too, was supposed to go quickly and magically disappear. No, it won’t. And it’ll certainly take someone else to lead the effort. Not America’s racist in chief.
Gary Parker
Archdale
