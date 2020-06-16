Some days, some times, call for poetry. When there are no words to be found, we look to poets.
And so I offer these words written in 1951 by Langston Hughes:
What happens to a dream deferred?
Does it dry up
like a raisin in the sun?
Or fester like a sore —
And then run?
Does it stink like rotten meat?
Or crust and sugar over —
like a syrupy sweet?
Maybe it just sags
like a heavy load.
Or does it explode?
Have we learned nothing?
Cynthia Strauff Schaub
Greensboro
