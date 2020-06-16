Some days, some times, call for poetry. When there are no words to be found, we look to poets.

And so I offer these words written in 1951 by Langston Hughes:

What happens to a dream deferred?

Does it dry up

like a raisin in the sun?

Or fester like a sore —

And then run?

Does it stink like rotten meat?

Or crust and sugar over —

like a syrupy sweet?

Maybe it just sags

like a heavy load.

Or does it explode?

Have we learned nothing?

Cynthia Strauff Schaub

Greensboro

