Every day, upwards of 60,000 dogs are being tortured to death in animal testing and research, most of it utterly unnecessary and frivolous. Perhaps 100 million various animals die this way every year. We are the only advanced nation on Earth which allows this atrocity of torture and mutilation and death. It needs to stop!

For starters, Sens. Tillis and Burr must vote for the “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act”, S. 479. It is only a beginning but a necessary first step.

For me, this is a “make or break” act. I will never support or vote for any politician who does not support this act and end torturing animals to death for profit. Most efforts in recent years have been “Trumped” by the greed of those who practice animal abuse. The pun is intended because our president is one of the abusers. For him money is everything, which is why I have given up on him (and remember the Kurds?).

He will need to sign this act, of course, but first Tillis and Burr must vote decency over greed and torture. Let them know what you think.

Robert Gaines

Greensboro

