Governing by inciting fear is in vogue. We saw it from President Trump as he relentlessly and destructively pursued funding the Fantasy Wall that got him elected.
He demeans immigrants in order to incite support from those who happily lap up lies and generalizations. Immigrants commit proportionately fewer crimes than citizens, but The Base gleefully celebrates any crime committed by an immigrant as justification for their bigotry.
Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson joined the fray again last week, roaring that immigrants are “raping our citizens in many, many ways.” No proof — because, of course, his claim is as specious as Trump’s. He spreads lies in order to secure votes and fill the detention beds that bring in the federal dollars, justifying his new jail.
The overwhelmingly peaceful immigrant community doesn’t deserve these attacks. Those who lap up bigotry don’t deserve our respect for their views either. Like the segregationists of old who railed that blacks had to be lynched to protect their women, they elect the Trumps and Johnsons hoping they’ll save them from “Them.”
We need immigration reform based in truth and compassion. It’s time to stop governing by fear and to reject the bigotry upon which these claims are based.
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro