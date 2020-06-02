The murder last week of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer can be solved by appropriate legal action, I hope.
What happened in Central Park last week, however, was “solved” by chastening the young woman — she lost her job and apologized — but a real solution demands more of us, especially us white people.
To be honest, I only discovered “white privilege” and its ability to destroy recently, but the “incident” in Central Park is a perfect example. A young white woman called the police because a black man asked her to follow the law and leash her dog. The police are her friends. Her actions are understandable if you are white, and unfortunately, they are now the expected response if you are black.
Until we white people learn to accept as our brothers and sisters people of color, people who speak other languages, people who have come to this country for a better life, George Floyd will be murdered over and over.
I urge each white person reading this letter to learn how white privilege influences your thinking.
You’ll be surprised. I hope you will be changed.
Lynne Gray
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.