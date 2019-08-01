Since the impasse over the state budget — largely over Medicaid expansion — must be solved eventually, why don’t Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate leader Phil Berger start talking and compromise?
HB 655, introduced by Donnie Lambeth, R-Forsyth, funds the state’s portion of Medicaud expansion with payments from hospitals and providers and requires recipients to work and pay 2% of their income as monthly premiums. The House Health Committee passed HB 655 25-6, 12-6 among Republicans, and polls say more than 60% favor Medicaid expansion. This should tell Berger he’s trying to push an immense stone up a mountain in his stubborn resistance. The perpetual placing of HB 655, and efforts to override Cooper’s budget veto, on the House calendar, without holding votes — because HB 655 would pass and the veto would be sustained — should also soften Berger’s rigidity.
Berger’s prime objection to Medicaid expansion is that the federal government’s 90% contribution to the cost might be reduced. But HB 655 addresses that by ending the program if this happens.
The onerous features of HB 655 (the work requirement and premiums), are likely to face court challenges, and it may prove to be unconstitutional. Berger needs to wake up, talk to Cooper and get beyond gridlock.
Richard J Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro