Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1030 PM EDT * AT 835 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN, AND ANOTHER ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE BEFORE 10 PM. SOILS IN THE AREA ARE ALREADY SATURATED FROM THE HEAVY RAINFALL OVER GREENSBORO LAST EVENING, SO THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL QUICKLY RUN OFF INTO CREEKS AND DITCHES. FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND STREETS IS POSSIBLE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, PLEASANT GARDEN, JAMESTOWN, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, FOREST OAKS AND LAKE JEANETTE MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. &&