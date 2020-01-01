Sen. Tillis responded with lame Republican talking points to my recent letter about impeachment. I wrote back:

“Your knowledge of history and of the recent impeachment proceedings is deficient. You referred to the House’s recent process as ‘a historically brief impeachment investigation.’ Yet Andrew Johnson’s impeachment began on Monday, February 24, 1868, and he was impeached on Monday, March 2, 1868 — just one week.

“Trump’s impeachment process began on September 24 (public hearings started November 15) and he was impeached on December 18 — longer than one week.

“You said Trump’s impeachment was unfair and he was denied due process. Bunk. The House followed its approved rules, allowed Republicans equitable time to question witnesses, and invited Trump and his counsel to attend (they declined). Moreover, impeachment is a political process, not a trial (where due process does apply).

“You concluded with the widely debunked nonsense about House Democrats ‘playing political games instead of conducting the work of the American people.’ They have actually passed more than 400 bills this year, most of which have been stalled by your Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

“You violate your oath of office with blind allegiance to the president and the party.”

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

