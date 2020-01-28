Sen. Thom Tillis claims Cal Cunningham supports “sanctuary policies.” False!
This is just another example of Tillis twisting reality to try to score a political point. In reality, Cunningham opposed NC HB 370, a bill that never became a law.
That bill would have required sheriffs to comply with ICE by detaining prisoners beyond their jail sentence if requested by ICE. Cunningham’s position is that local law enforcement should be trusted to do their duty, and a senator’s duty is to give them the resources to do that, not tell them what to do. The fact is that sanctuary cities are banned in North Carolina by state law, and Tillis should know that.
My recommendation for Mr. Tillis is to focus on his job as a juror in the Senate trial for the impeachment of Donald Trump. There he should vote to allow witnesses so the American people can understand the totality of the scheme Mr. Trump tried to work against one of his political opponents.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Finally, an LTE published by the N&R with no bias against Trump! Oh, sorry, just a dream.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.